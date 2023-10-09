Get Ready Now for Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period!

Nikki Johnson, Senior Advisor at FHK Insurance Services joins us to talk about the ins and outs of Medicare, and what you should know about getting ready for enrollment. The enrollment period is just a few days away, and now is the time to prepare! FHK Insurance Services, a local insurance agency is one of the largest independent agencies in your viewing area that specializes in Medicare Insurance including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements and Medicare Part D Plans. If you need help or have any questions about Medicare Insurance or need help comparing your current plan, and others being offered for 2024, call FHK, or start by visiting fhkinsurance.comto learn more.

