Get Ready for the Dairyland Truck and Tractor Pull

Chris Schreier, President of Monroe County Agricultural Society, tells us about this year's Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull in Tomah, WI. The event is one of the largest of its kind and competitors from all over the nation return to Tomah each year for it. The event has a lot to offer including a preshow and different activities during the event. The event is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 24. To learn more, go online and visit Tomah Tractor Pull.