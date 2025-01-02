Get Ready for the 2025 Wedding Season!

Get Ready for the 2025 Wonderful World of Weddings!

Start your wedding planning journey at Wisconsin’s longest-running bridal show, January 4-5, 2025, at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily, this event offers inspiration, tastings, and consultations with over 120 exhibitors showcasing the latest trends.

Don’t miss the choreographed Fashion Show at 1 p.m. each day, featuring stunning wedding attire, accessories, and performances by Fred Astaire Dance Studios. Guests can catch a bouquet with surprise gift cards!

Buy tickets atWisconsinWeddingShow.com and make your dream wedding a reality.