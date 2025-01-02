Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Ready for the 2025 Wedding Season!

Wonderful World of Weddings!
Posted

Get Ready for the 2025 Wonderful World of Weddings!

Start your wedding planning journey at Wisconsin’s longest-running bridal show, January 4-5, 2025, at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily, this event offers inspiration, tastings, and consultations with over 120 exhibitors showcasing the latest trends.

Don’t miss the choreographed Fashion Show at 1 p.m. each day, featuring stunning wedding attire, accessories, and performances by Fred Astaire Dance Studios. Guests can catch a bouquet with surprise gift cards!

Buy tickets atWisconsinWeddingShow.com and make your dream wedding a reality.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo