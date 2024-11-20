Get Ready for Pink Friday at Boho Luxe Boutique!

Boho Luxe Boutique is an affordable and trend driven women's apparel and accessories boutique. This holiday Season, Boho Luxe will be celebrating Pink Friday on 11/22 as a day to celebrate and support small businesses before the chaos of big box retailers on black Friday. They will be donating 10% of all profit made from the sale to the Complex Care Program at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. In addition to the donation, Boho Luxe will be doing a free gift with purchase and a free holiday tote bag when you spend $100, while supplies last. Shop in store in Muskego or online at Boho Luxe Boutique
