Get Ready for National Snack Stick Day!

With Klement’s Sausage
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 12:00:39-04

This Thursday is National Snack Stick Day, and you can celebrate by filling your pockets with some delicious goodies from Klement’s Sausage and giving back to a great cause. Klement’s Sausage Company is partnering with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and UMOS to collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for both organizations. During the “Stick it to Hunger” event, everyone will get a free Klement’s snack stick and you’ll also receive a mystery bag of Klement’s Sausage if you make a $10 donation. Klement’s Sausage Vice President of Marketing, Lori Wester, joins us this morning to share more details about the event.

On Thursday, September 23, drive up to the UMOS parking lot at 2701 South Chase Avenue in Milwaukee! If you donate, you can pick up your goodies while supplies last.

