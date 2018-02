The Machine Shed is gearing up for lent. Check out their Friday Fish Fry and during lent the fresh catch of the day. Today Chef Kevin Dahlen show us cod served three ways. Broiled, Beer battered and Panko Breaded, there is a catch for everyone. The Machine Shed is known for its fabulous sides too. Homemade potato pancakes, French fries, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes.. The Full Friday fish fry will also be served on Ash Wednesday.