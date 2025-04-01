Get ready for a night of improv and laughs

Mike Kauth and Alan Guszkowski are seasoned performers at ComedySportz, with Mike serving as the Head Coach in Milwaukee and producing his own shows, like 1 Star Review. Alan, a theater professor at UWM, is part of The Midnite Show, an uncensored improv performance every Saturday night. ComedySportz offers all-ages comedy matches every Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and 10pm, located at 420 S First Street in Milwaukee. Additionally, Mike’s 1 Star Review and Alan’s Midnite Show are independently produced improv shows hosted at ComedySportz, with 1 Star Review coming up on April 11th at 8pm.

