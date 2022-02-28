Watch
Get Ready Car Lovers of Milwaukee!

for the 2022 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 11:10:18-05

After being delayed last year, the 2022 Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show is returning to the Wisconsin Center. Car lovers are invited to check out hundreds of the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology. Held over nine days, the show will also feature pre-production models, specialty vehicles, tricked out custom cars, family fun and more. The auto show is now open and will run through March 6. President of Automobile Dealers Association of Metro Milwaukee, Jim Tolkan joins us to reveal some of the vehicles you won't want to miss!

