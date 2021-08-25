Watch
Get Ramped Up for a New Documentary!

“Walter: The Missing Link – Discovery of a Centennial Motorcycle”
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:42:18-04

Grab your popcorn because there’s a new documentary in town! Walter: The Missing Link – Discovery of a Centennial Motorcycle is a locally produced independent documentary about Harley-Davidson motorcycles, specifically about a truck named Walter. Joining us to discuss the filmmaking process and September 2 premiere is Independent Producer, James Cutting, and Former Owner & Restorer of Walter, Michael Schuster.

The Walter documentary premiere is September 2 at the Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show is at 7:30 PM. For more, visit walterdoc.com.

