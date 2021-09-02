Get Rally Ready!

Watch
At the 2021 House of Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:46:36-04

Rev up your engines because the Hometown Rally is back at the House of Harley-Davidson! This event is more than just a party to celebrate the end of summer. The Hometown Rally focuses on various charities, including one that gathers items for Afghanistan refugees who are temporally housed at Ft. McCoy. Sam Rogers, Coalitions Director for Concerned Veterans for America, and Mark McClain, Director of Business Development at House of Harley-Davidson join us this morning to share more about this weekend’s adventure.

Head to the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield this weekend to take part is some of the Hometown Rally festivities! If you’d like to donate items for Afghanistan refugees, they will be accepting donations today through Sunday.

