Get Prepared for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are unquestionably the biggest shopping days of the year. Finding the best deals for these important holiday shopping days can be stressful. But don't worry, we've got you covered! Emmy Award winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly has been searching for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. On November 9th and 11th, Jennifer is available for interviews via satellite, skype, or zoom to share her best finds.

To schedule an interview, contact Jeff Simonson

518-727-2623/ simonsonmedia@gmail.com

Jennifer Jolly (@JenniferJolly) is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist, host of the digital lifestyle series for USA Today, and contributes consumer technology segments for Today Show, The Talk, CNN, HLN, Dr. Oz, Yahoo, Time, and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com [techish.com]