Get Out and Enjoy Nature

Established in 1974, Wehr Nature Center is a 220-acre nature preserve that conducts year-round, educational nature-oriented programming for all audiences. Wehr features five miles of hiking trails that loop through five distinct natural communities including woodland, wetland, Oak Savanna, Prairie, and a 15-acre lake. Howard Aprill, Park Naturalist joins us to talk more about what Wehr has to offer and he will introduce some animals. Wehr Nature Center is part of the Milwaukee County Parks System. It is located at 9701 W. College Ave. in Franklin.