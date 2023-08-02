Get on The Road to Medicare!

Sovereign Select is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. Today we are joined by their agent, Ben to offer insight for anyone 65 and older and to discuss their The Road to Medicare meetings. When a person turns 65 these days they are inundated with mail and advertisements. Ben's primary suggestion would be to throw away all that mail and find a professional independent broker that you feel comfortable with, that specializes in Medicare and work with them to sort through all the options.

Don't miss out on their The Road to Medicare educational meetings and go to the next one on Friday, August 25 at 10am! This event is free and strictly educational, and they will not be discussing any specific insurance companies plan details. A call to reserve your seat is preferred as seating is limited, but feel free to just show up if unable to call ahead.

They are also offering NO COST consultations for anyone that calls in to their office. To Contact Ben or sign up for their educational meetings, call Sovereign Select at 262-641-4111 or visit sovselect.com