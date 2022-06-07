Get Moving!

Lad Lake is hosting its 9th annual Kettle Classic. Bike. Run. Walk event on June 18th at our private 365-acre campus in Dousman. Tod Kolinski and Donelle Hauser are here to tell us all about it!

Whether you want to walk a leisurely mile, compete in a 5k run-over various terrain or participate in a non-competitive 15, 30 mile or 100k bike ride through the stunning Kettle Moraine in Dousman and surrounding area, the Kettle classic offers something for the entire family. Enjoy the event even more knowing that your efforts are also helping troubled young people race towards success.

To register or make a donation please visit www.ladlake.org or call 414-763-3447

