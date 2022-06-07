Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Moving!

Lad Lake
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 11:53:59-04

Lad Lake is hosting its 9th annual Kettle Classic. Bike. Run. Walk event on June 18th at our private 365-acre campus in Dousman. Tod Kolinski and Donelle Hauser are here to tell us all about it!

Whether you want to walk a leisurely mile, compete in a 5k run-over various terrain or participate in a non-competitive 15, 30 mile or 100k bike ride through the stunning Kettle Moraine in Dousman and surrounding area, the Kettle classic offers something for the entire family. Enjoy the event even more knowing that your efforts are also helping troubled young people race towards success.

To register or make a donation please visit www.ladlake.org or call 414-763-3447

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes