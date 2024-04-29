Get Involved with Mel's Charities

At Cedars III, in Cedarburg, Tom “Mel” Stanton and friends collected $350 for Special Olympics in memory of a friend’s sister who had recently passed away and was blessed with a special needs daughter. What began as an annual pig roast has grown to include a calendar of events throughout the year. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from their events goes back into the community. Having fun, impacting lives—it’s a simple recipe that since 1999, has donated over $2,300,000.

Getting involved with Mel’s Charities can be a personally fulfilling way to impact lives in our community. Whether you’re a doer who volunteers, a donor who supports our mission with events on our behalf, a door opener who introduces others to our team, a dreamer with big ideas… or all four of them…you’re making a difference you can see every day.

