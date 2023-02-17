Get Inspired for a Remodel or Home Improvement!

Today we join Randy Miller, president of the NARI Milwaukee Board of Directors, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center to give an overview of the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show. From Friday, Feb. 17-Sunday, Feb.19, you can meet with over 150 home improvement and remodeling experts. These proven contractors will offer reliable conversations to discuss your next project and get inspiration for your home improvements. This year's show will also include garage displays, demonstrating different ways to maximize the functionality, organization and design of your garage. For more information, visit online at NARI Milwaukee Home Show.