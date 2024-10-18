Get Inspired and Transform Your Home This Fall!

NARI Milwaukee hosts its 34th annual Home & Remodeling Show from October 18-20, 2024, at the Exposition Center, Wisconsin State Fair Park. The event will feature nearly 100 exhibitors showcasing remodeling and home improvement services, offering expert guidance for 2025 projects. Highlights include Spooky Spaces, with Halloween-themed living rooms and a haunted bar, and the debut of Greenhouse Grove, where local high school students showcase greenhouse projects.

Show hours are Friday, October 18, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $10, $8 for seniors, and free for children under 17, military personnel, first responders, and medical staff. Parking is $10.

Located at the Exposition Center, Wisconsin State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.

For more details, visit https://NARIMilwaukee.org/Show or call 414-771-4071.

