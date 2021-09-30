Get in the “Spirit”

Are you ready for your next haunted adventure? On the Milwaukee “Spirit” Experience tour, you’ll have the opportunity to meet spirits of the past and hear about Milwaukee’s ghostly history, while sipping on some liquid courage. Owner Meghan Miles and Captain Frederick Pabst join us this morning to share all the details about this “spooktacular” bar crawl.

The Milwaukee “Spirit” Experience Tour is $55 per ticket and your admission includes a light-up glass! For more information and to purchase tickets, go to CityToursMKE.com.