The first 2500 patrons who donate new or gently used children's book ( for Next Door) with a $10 minimum value will receive on free admission ticket for entrance to Summerfest on Saturday, June 29th! Northwestern Mutual Foundation President Steve Radke and Cristina Crogan of the Next Door Foundation talk about this promotion with Summerfest. The Make a Child Smile Day means these books stay in our community at Next Door. Here is how you can help. Come to Summerfest from noon- 3 on Saturday and be one of the first 2500 folks to bring a book and get free admission for tomorrow!
Get In Free At Summerfest Tomorrow, Saturday, June 29th!
Northwestern Mutual & Next Door
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 28, 2024
The first 2500 patrons who donate new or gently used children's book ( for Next Door) with a $10 minimum value will receive on free admission ticket for entrance to Summerfest on Saturday, June 29th! Northwestern Mutual Foundation President Steve Radke and Cristina Crogan of the Next Door Foundation talk about this promotion with Summerfest. The Make a Child Smile Day means these books stay in our community at Next Door. Here is how you can help. Come to Summerfest from noon- 3 on Saturday and be one of the first 2500 folks to bring a book and get free admission for tomorrow!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.