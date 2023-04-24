Get Healthier Lashes For Less

Dr. Michelle Henry, one of New York's most sought-after dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, joins us today to talk about how to update your beauty arsenal this spring. A new season means there are new beauty MUST-HAVES. Dr. Michelle is here with tips, tricks and the latest products to get longer, thicker, stronger and healthier lashes in your own home. For more information on these products, visit online at OLAPLEX. For more dermatologist information, visit online at Dr. Michelle Henry.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 24, 2023
