The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is pleased to present an Artists Lounge Live Production of Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland in the Stackner Cabaret May 5-July 1, 2022. As seen on PBS in an Emmy Award-nominated performance, Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland live in concert backed by a dynamite band, featuring virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, humor and heart.

Angela Ingersoll is a singer, actor, writer and producer. She joins us to discuss the production. To purchase tickets, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.