Get Festive at FAYE'S

The people of Milwaukee love FAYE'S for their beautiful clothing, accessories, and more, and now you can love the team for even more reasons, 'tis the season! Faye Wetzel, the founder of the company, wants everyone to know that this weekend will be full of holiday events that will transform your family gatherings. These fabulous events are starting today, December 8th!

If find that you're having troubles making your gifts look perfect, Eric Crawford, from Cream City Ribbon, will be there today from 11am to 3pm showing all who attend the art of gift wrapping and bow tying. This amazing demo will transform the way you show your love for those in your life. On Saturday from 1pm to 2pm meet Dennis Pearson, the creator of the BEASTIES. FAYE'S carries adorable BEASTIE ornaments. If you didn't think it could get better, Ritika Bhatia, the designer of SILK 'N MORE will be there both days from 11am to 3pm!

The store is located at 1505 W Mequon Rd in Mequon. They are open from 10am to 5pm Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday 11am-3pm.