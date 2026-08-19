Get Down and Celebrate 40 Years of Downtown Theinsville

Downtown Thiensville is a beautiful park bringing visitors flowers, food, live music and more! Join Molly as she explores their gorgeous farmers market! Check out their upcoming events: The Village Table, the farmers market, the Thiensville Blues Fest on Saturday September 19th, Business Trick or Treat on October 29th, the Appreciation Event in November, the Village Tree Lighting on December 4th and the Cookie Walk on December 5th!

The are also giving visitors a new way to experience the Village as it celebrates 40 years of serving the community with the launch of Thiensville GO!, a new interactive web app. It turns Downtown Thiensville into an interactive adventure, inviting participants to explore local businesses, historic buildings, and community landmarks while learning about the people and places that have shaped the village for generations.

Find all things Theinsville here: DOWNTOWN THIENSVILLE