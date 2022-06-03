Get Connected With Nature and Help the Environment

Shelley Ballmann and a couple of awesome animal ambassadors are here with Ocean Connections. Turn the Tide Gala is happening on August 6 at Lake Nagawicka. They will be raising money to broaden educational reach within the community. Their goal is to connect children to nature, to inspire stewardship, educating children and adults about the environment and the challenges animals face in the wild today so that it can make a positive difference in their future.

Support Ocean Connections by purchasing a ticket to Turn the Tide on August 6, 2022. If unable to attend, please support through a donation.

If you purchase a ticket before June 15, you'll receive a Conservation Feed Ticket allowing them to come meet and feed our animals. For those who can not attend the Gala, for every donation of $50 or more one of the animal ambassadors will do a virtual shout out directly to you in thanks!