Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Comfortable with Pikolinos and Stan's

Stan's Fit For Your Feet and Pikolinos
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 11:53:13-04

Join Megan Sajdak from Stan's Fit For Your Feet and Jessica from Pikolinos for their Traveling Trunk Show! Stan’s shops the world to bring quality brands to you. Pikolinos is one of their favorites, engineered in Spain, these beautiful leathers, styles, and shoes will allow you to enjoy the journey while getting you to your destination.

Shop Spring Styles at Stan’s with the Traveling Trunk Show! April is the Spring into Savings month. Save $5 Off your $75 regular price shoe or sandal purchase, $10 off up to $150, and $20 Off $150 or more. Shop in-store or online at StansFootwear.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo