Get Cash for Your Cameras This Summer!

Sorting through piles of junk can be the most dreadful part of your summer cleaning, but you never know what kinds of treasures you’ll discover. If you come across any unwanted camera gear, you’re in luck! This Friday and Saturday, buyers from one of the largest used camera retailers in the country are going to be at Art’s Greenfield and Waukesha paying top dollar for your gear. OR they will boost their offer by 10% if you want to trade for anything else at Art’s. Owner Tony Miresse joins us to discuss the Ca$h-4-Cameras event and how full frame mirrorless cameras can improve your photography.

CA$H-4-CAMERAS EVENT

ART’S CAMERAS PLUS

Fri, 10am – 5:00pm & Sat, 10am – 4pm

GREENFIELD

(Across from Southridge) 4981 s 76TH St

Waukesha

2130 Silvernail Rd I-94 at Hwy T