Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Cash for Your Cameras This Summer!

At Art’s Cameras Plus
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 11:20:05-04

Sorting through piles of junk can be the most dreadful part of your summer cleaning, but you never know what kinds of treasures you’ll discover. If you come across any unwanted camera gear, you’re in luck! This Friday and Saturday, buyers from one of the largest used camera retailers in the country are going to be at Art’s Greenfield and Waukesha paying top dollar for your gear. OR they will boost their offer by 10% if you want to trade for anything else at Art’s. Owner Tony Miresse joins us to discuss the Ca$h-4-Cameras event and how full frame mirrorless cameras can improve your photography.

CA$H-4-CAMERAS EVENT
ART’S CAMERAS PLUS
Fri, 10am – 5:00pm & Sat, 10am – 4pm

GREENFIELD
(Across from Southridge) 4981 s 76TH St

Waukesha
2130 Silvernail Rd I-94 at Hwy T

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019