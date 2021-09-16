Watch
Get Cash for Your Cameras This Fall!

At Art’s Cameras Plus
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 11:31:15-04

Sorting through piles of junk can be the most dreadful part of your back-to-school cleaning, but you never know what kinds of treasures you’ll discover. If you come across any unwanted camera gear, you’re in luck! This Friday and Saturday, buyers are going to be at Art’s Greenfield and Waukesha paying top dollar for your gear. OR they will boost their offer by 10% if you want to trade for anything else at Art’s. And for the first time in nearly two years, manufacturer’s reps are in the store again! Owner Tony Miresse joins us to discuss the Ca$h-4-Cameras event and the benefits of a mirrorless camera.

CA$H-4-CAMERAS EVENT
ART’S CAMERAS PLUS

Friday: 10 am – 6:00 pm at the Greenfield Store
(Across from Southridge) 4981 s 76TH St.

Saturday: 10 am – 4:00 pm at the Waukesha Store
2130 Silvernail Rd I-94 at Hwy T

