Get Behind The Scenes with Community-Focused Law Enforcement

Tiffany recently stepped outside the studio for a unique Milwaukee experience, visiting the FBI Citizens Academy. The program offers community members a behind-the-scenes look at how federal law enforcement operates locally. Through demonstrations, discussions, and hands-on learning, Tiffany explored how the FBI partners with the public to build trust, understanding, and safety across southeast Wisconsin.

Learn more about the FBI Milwaukee Citizens Academy:

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/milwaukee/community-outreach

