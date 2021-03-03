Get Back to Adventure

Menu

Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 12:08:29-05

If you're itching to travel but aren't feeling up to flying on a plane or staying a hotel, The ProCamp® by Van Horn is your path to adventure. Enjoy the “van life” experience from anywhere; whether it’s for several weeks or just the weekend. With a spacious interior, creative storage, thoughtful features and power where you need it, the ProCamp has the versatility to help you pursue your hobbies and travel without limits.

Adam Gaedke Vice President of Dealership Operations, Van Horn Automotive Group is here to show off this amazing new camper to get you back to your adventures.

Visit VanHornProCamp.com and explore your options. You can place an order to buy or rent.

