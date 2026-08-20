Get an Update on the Former Packer with Parkinson’s

Join Molly as she catches up with former Packers star Ahman Green. Hear what he’s been up to lately, how he’s navigating life with Parkinson’s, his thoughts on the current Packers team, and even some heartfelt parenting advice.

Catch Ahman live on Twitch at AhmanGreenTV, and tune into "Ahman Green's Gamers Lounge," his weekly podcast covering video games, esports, movies, and everything in between, with hundreds of episodes and counting.

Learn more about this Green Bay Legend at Ahman Green – NFL Legend. Gamer. Coach.