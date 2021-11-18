Get An Early Start On Holiday Shopping

It's time to get serious about holiday shopping! Lifestyle expert, Amy Sewell shares some ideas to help us get ready for the season.

There are so many tasty holiday treats for the dogs in your life. Find DreamBone and SmartBones on Amazon, and find Good ‘n Fun gifts at Walmart.

Reduce redness and help your eyes look brighter with LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops from Bausch + Lomb. Find more information at www.lumifydrops.com

To get more sleep any time of year, find the Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant from Bed Bath & Beyond.

Share a sweet gift with family and friends! Seasonal Holiday Collection from eCreamery includes four pints of their hand-packed holiday ice cream flavors.

Bring holiday cheer to everyone with Nothing Bundt Cakes! You can find your local bakery and ordering information at NothingBundtCakes.com.

For more information, check out www.shopwithstyle.com