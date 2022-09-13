Get All Your Health Insurance Questions Answered

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is approaching and it can be complicated, there are many moving parts. Nikki Johnson, Senior Advisor with FHK Insurance is here to tell us how they can help. As an Insurance Agency they represent all of the Medicare Advantage plans in the market, unlike an Insurance Company that just offers just their own plans. FHK compares all plans and recommends the plan that best meets their client's needs. You pay the same price as what the Insurance Company charges, but FHK does all the work.

