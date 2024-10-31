Get Ahead on Your Holiday Shopping!

A school might not be your typical shopping destination, but since 1976 Holiday Shops at the University School of Milwaukee defies all expectations. Each fall, parents transform the gyms into a shopping destination, welcoming retailers from across the nation to create an exclusive collection of boutique pop-up shops!

This year, 55 shops will contribute 15% of their sales to the Parent's Association allowing the funding of important enhancements in academics, campus improvements, technology, and security!

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at Holiday Shops, get 50% off admission when you mention The Morning Blend.

The Holiday Shop is open Thursday and Friday October 31st and November 1st from 9:30 am - 6 pm, and Saturday November second from 9 am - 1 pm.

For more information, visit Holiday Shops - University School of Milwaukee.