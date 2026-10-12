Get Ahead of the Holiday Rush with a Smarter Marketing Plan

The holidays can be one of the busiest and most important times of the year for small businesses, which makes early planning essential. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, shares ways businesses can prepare now, from creating a marketing calendar and prioritizing social media to staying flexible with changing consumer trends and keeping employees motivated during the rush.

Businesses looking for extra guidance can visitMilwaukee Digital Marketing & Ad Agency | Vertz for a free marketing and business analysis or use the company’s AI Digital Marketing Health Tool to evaluate their website and receive a free marketing health report.