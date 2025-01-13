Get Ahead by Letting Go!

This January, set a bold professional goal: get ahead at work by letting go of the idea that your job defines you. Research shows that professionals who see themselves as more than their roles often achieve greater success than those who tie their self-worth exclusively to their work. By embracing a broader identity, you’ll show up more confident, creative, and resilient—and, ironically, this detachment can be the key to accelerating your career growth. For more information, visit Organizational Culture Consulting - Beth Ridley

