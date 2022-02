Beginning tomorrow, the Wisconsin Humane Society is putting on a fundraiser! You can submit photos of your pet to their Facebook page and WHS employees or volunteers will draw them. It's a $25 donation for a photo and the donations will go to help the shelter. Plus check out the cute dog that is looking for a forever home!

Follow the Wisconsin Humane Society on Facebook to submit a photo of your pet and donation!

Visit www.wihumane.org for more information.