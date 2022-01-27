Watch
Get A Jump On The Spring Market

with HomeWire Realty
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 11:21:04-05

Thinking about selling your home this spring? Want to sell your home for 5% to 10% more? Broker and owner of HomeWire Realty, Missy Buttrum joins us to share her expertise on whether the spring/summer is the right time to sell and what she's seeing in the market now.

If you want a free market analysis to see what your home is worth, and maybe have a free in home visit to find out what you need to do to be ready, contact Missy or for more information, visit www.HomeWire.com

262-227-7064
missy@homewire.com

