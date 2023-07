VP of Marketing Deb Wolf, Corporate Communication Manager of STIHL Roger Phelps, and Fritzi join us today to talk all things German Fest. They go over everything from tickets to what exciting things you can expect at German Fest this year.

The festival will take place July 28th - 30th and on Friday tickets will be $5 for everyone in honor of the military. Make sure to head to the website at German Fest.comto get your tickets so you don't miss out on this year's festivities!