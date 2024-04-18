George Lopez Joins The Show

We are thrilled to speak with star and executive producer George Lopez about the all new season of Lopez vs Lopez. George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan, return to NBC to put the fun back in dysfunctional family comedy.

Lopez’s illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy and late-night television. Lopez has broken ground for Latino comics by

embracing his ethnicity, confronting racial stereotypes, and fighting for his community on and off the stage. Lopez produced and starred in “Lopez,” a semi-autobiographical sitcom for two seasons on TV Land. In 2014, Lopez co-created and starred in the multi-camera ensemble comedy “Saint George” for FX. He hosted TBS’ inaugural late-night talk show, “Lopez Tonight,” for two seasons, marking his return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing and starring in the groundbreaking hit sitcom “George Lopez,” which ran for six seasons on ABC. Lopez vs Lopez airs on Tuesdays at 7 right here on TMJ4.