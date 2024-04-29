Geneva Shopping, Dining, Staying and Festivals in 2024

Looking for a fun summer getaway that's just two hours south of Milwaukee? Laura Rush joins the show today to talk about how Geneva, Illinois has one of the best summer experiences to offer in the Midwest. Geneva offers highly acclaimed restaurants, unique boutiques and annual festivals. Their award winning festivals and events draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Whether you’re looking for a full day of shopping, family-friendly festivals, or a weekend getaway, Geneva has something for everyone.

For more information on how you can plan your trip to Geneva, stop by visitgenevail.com.