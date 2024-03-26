Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Genetic Disorders: Detecting Heart Disease and Stroke Early

The Family Heart Foundation
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 13:44:19-04

Dr. Amit Khera, UT Southwestern's Preventive Cardiology Director, and Misty Votaw offer vital heart health information.

Elevated lipoprotein(a) levels can lead to early heart disease, often undetected until a heart attack or stroke strikes. With 1 in 5 people globally having high Lp(a), it's crucial to raise awareness. Shockingly, less than 5% of Americans have had Lp(a) measured, according to the Family Heart Foundation. To assess your risk, request a simple blood test for Lp(a) levels. Don't wait until it's too late—know your heart health status today.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo