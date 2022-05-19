General Junk Removal

Camo Crew LLC has been providing junk removal services at a five-star level for years. They take pride in being kind, prompt and respectful. They help remove your items without judgment and as efficiently as possible to help remove your stress in addition to the junk from your home or office. Teams load by hand and unload by hand, sorting out all items that can be donated to charities of your choice. They are able to recover 80% of the material they pick up and save from a landfill.

The owner, Andrew Weins, join us to discuss Camo Crew's upcoming E-Waste events, junk removal services and hiring and recruiting efforts. For more information, please visit camocrew.us. You can call the crew at 414-420-2266!

