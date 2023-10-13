Gather Inspiration for your Home here!

NARI Milwaukee is hosting its 33rd annual home and remodeling show! This can inspire new ideas for entertainment spaces in your home, a brand-new kitchen, beautiful new furniture and more! Randy Miller, CR, President, NARI Milwaukee and owner of Allrite Home and Remodeling and S&E Insulation joins us today to talk about NARI and what the show has to offer this year! Approximately 100 NARI Milwaukee members will be exhibiting and on hand to answer questions, make recommendations and provide guidance, solutions and creative suggestions. From design/build firms to specialized contractors for all areas of the home, including roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, electrical and more, NARI showcases it all. This year will also feature an inspiration gallery, highlighting different design and home improvement ideas to inspire a possible project in your home!

Tickets for the 2023 NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show are just $8 online when purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for those age 60 and older. Children age 17 and younger and active military, retired military, veterans, first responders and medical personnel (with I.D. at the door) are free.

Parking at State Fair is $10 and ample street parking is available.

The NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show runs:

Fri., Oct. 13, Noon – 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on the NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show or to receive a free copy of “Renovate,” our consumer magazine and membership directory, visit NARIMilwaukeeHomeShow.com or call 414-771-4071.

