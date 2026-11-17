Looking for a new spot to catch the big game? Atrium Sports Lounge is serving up food, drinks and plenty of sports action in the heart of Milwaukee’s Deer District.

Representative Craig Berry shares the inspiration behind Atrium and what guests can expect, whether they’re stopping in for lunch, meeting friends for happy hour or settling in to watch the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and other major sporting events.

With a food-forward menu and welcoming sports-lounge atmosphere, Atrium aims to offer more than a place to watch the score. It’s a gathering spot for Milwaukee residents, visitors and fans to connect over great food and shared experiences.

Visit Atrium Restaurant & Sports Lounge , 1110 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee, and follow its official social channels for current hours, menus and events.