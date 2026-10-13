Furry Friends, Hockey, and Fun: Dog Day Returns with the Milwaukee Admirals

Calling all hockey fans and dog lovers! The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) and the Milwaukee Admirals are once again joining forces for the annual Dog Day game on October 17. This fan-favorite event invites guests to bring their pups to the rink for an evening of hockey, special treats, and canine camaraderie.

Attendees can meet adoptable HAWS pets, learn about shelter programs, and enjoy pre-game pup-tail drinks and dog-themed swag. Human tickets are $20, dog tickets are $5, and a portion of proceeds benefits HAWS and its lifesaving mission.

To purchase tickets and support HAWS, visit the Events page at HAWS. Learn more about the Milwaukee Admirals at Milwaukee Admirals.