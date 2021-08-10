Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Furniture that Lasts Through Four Seasons

At Amish Craftsmen Guild
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 11:05:25-04

From severe snowstorms to muggy summer days, Amish Craftsmen Guild builds versatile furniture that can be left outside during all four seasons. Head to the Wisconsin State Fair to check-out the furniture, food and fun. Stacie Goss Nowak from Amish Craftsmen Guild joins us today to explain how they can help you create sustainable furniture you can depend on when you want to eat, play, relax, or even work.

The first 10 people to schedule an in-store 60-minute consultation will receive a complimentary garden stake! The first 10 people who visit their booth at the Wisconsin State Fair and mention you saw them on the Morning Blend will receive a complimentary 2 oz. Girl+Boy soy citronella candle.

Head to amishcraftsmenguild.com and redwolfoutdoors.us to learn more! If you’re headed to the Fair, visit them in the Big Back Yard. You can always call 262-618-2105 for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019