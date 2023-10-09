Furniture that Actually Looks Good and Lasts!

Nowadays, a lot of furniture is made with cheap plastic and other materials that just don't last as long as they should. Emily Ebben, Director of Design at Warren Barnett Interior Design joins us to talk about some interior design options that are timeless, look amazing in your home and are actually durable. Cheap furniture usually ends up in a landfill after breaking or falling apart, which is very harmful to the environment. Emily talks about the benefits of investing in your furniture, and how the results are worth it. Stop by their showroom in Elm Grove, and let our talented Interior Designers turn your dreams into reality… one that lasts for years to come! Stop by the Warren Barnett showroom on October 26 from 5pm - 7pm for an event full of fashion, food and fun!

Showroom: 13100 Watertown Plank Rd, Elm Grove, WI 53122

Visit warrenbarnett.com to learn more!

