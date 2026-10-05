Furniture Safety Week: 5 Potential Hazards Every Family Should Know About

Furniture can make a house feel like home, but it can also pose hidden dangers if consumers don't know what to look for. During Furniture Safety Week, Emmy-winning consumer advocate Elizabeth Leamy shares five important tips to help families create a safer living environment. From the tip-over risks associated with certain fabric dressers to choosing CertiPUR-US® certified mattresses and checking for harmful flame-retardant chemicals in older upholstered furniture, these simple precautions could help prevent serious injuries. Leamy also encourages consumers to check for product recalls and keep young children away from potentially dangerous furniture hazards.

For more furniture safety information and resources, visit alliance4safety.org/furniture-safety