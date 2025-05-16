Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Furniture 2nd Annual Display Sale

By the Yard, Outdoor Furniture
Posted

By the Yard’s Second Annual Display Sale returns Saturday, May 17th at their Oconomowoc showroom, featuring over 500 pieces of premium, maintenance-free outdoor furniture at 20–50% off. Shoppers can take home display pieces the same day or enjoy 10% off custom-built orders placed in the showroom. Crafted from durable recycled plastic and backed by a 35-year warranty, this furniture is made to last through every season. The event also includes prize drawings and gift card giveaways—doors open at 9 AM!

For more information visit: By The Yard !

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo