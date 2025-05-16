Furniture 2nd Annual Display Sale

By the Yard’s Second Annual Display Sale returns Saturday, May 17th at their Oconomowoc showroom, featuring over 500 pieces of premium, maintenance-free outdoor furniture at 20–50% off. Shoppers can take home display pieces the same day or enjoy 10% off custom-built orders placed in the showroom. Crafted from durable recycled plastic and backed by a 35-year warranty, this furniture is made to last through every season. The event also includes prize drawings and gift card giveaways—doors open at 9 AM!

