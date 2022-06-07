Fundraising With All My Friends

Jason Howarth is here with All My Friends Inc to tell us about their fundraising event! Join them for the ribbon cutting ceremony at All My Friends Playground on June 13th at 5:15pm. All My Friends Inc is a non profit charity that fundraise to send kids with Autism to camp for a week. 5 years ago the President, Dianne Helmer wanted to take on fundraising and building an all-inclusive park in her moms memory. This a great cause and you can come out and show support at the event!

To get involved and support go to their website HERE.